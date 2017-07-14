Castro (neck) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

He missed the final game of the first half due to neck spasms, but it seems the All-Star break provided sufficient rest. While Castro is batting is the low-.200s for the fourth straight year and continues to provide only modest power, the playing time in Minnesota allows him to rack up some counting stats and thus keeps him relevant in deep two-catcher formats.