Castro is out of the lineup Monday against the Red Sox, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Castro will be one of three lefty bats sitting out for the Twins with southpaw Chris Sale on the hill for the Red Sox, as Joe Mauer and Max Kepler join him on the bench. Chris Gimenez will pick up the start behind the dish and bat seventh.

