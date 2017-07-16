Play

Castro is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Castro is simply receiving a routine day off for the series finale after starting behind the plate Friday and Saturday. Chris Gimenez will handle the catching duties.

