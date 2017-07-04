Castro is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Angels, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Castro will hit the bench for the day game after he was behind the plate for all nine innings of Monday's 9-5 win. Chris Gimenez will swap in for Castro and catch for right-hander Kyle Gibson.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories