Davis is 1-for-8 in his first two games since being promoted to High-A Fort Myers from Low-A Cedar Rapids.

Davis hit .267/.316/.486 with 12 home runs at Low-A. Despite the 12 home runs, he hadn't improved much from last year as he had a .802 OPS vs. an .808 OPS at Low-A in 2016. We'll need to see if his power can hold up at High-A.