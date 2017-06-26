Davis is 1-for-8 in his first two games since being promoted to High-A Fort Myers from Low-A Cedar Rapids.
Davis hit .267/.316/.486 with 12 home runs at Low-A. Despite the 12 home runs, he hadn't improved much from last year as he had a .802 OPS vs. an .808 OPS at Low-A in 2016. We'll need to see if his power can hold up at High-A.
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...