Marte signed a $3 million deal with the Twins on Sunday.

There are differing opinions on Marte in the industry, as MLB.com has him ranked as the No. 3 international prospect, while Baseball America has him ranked No. 13. Unfortunately for our purposes, almost all of the immediate appeal with Marte is linked to his outstanding defensive chops at shortstop. He is a plus runner, but is not a lock to still be a major threat on the bases when he reaches the big leagues. Some scouts think he will start making harder contact once he gets professional instruction, but many see a bottom-of-the-order glove first shortstop in the mold of Jose Iglesias or Adeiny Hechavarria.