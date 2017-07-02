Marte signed a $3 million deal with the Twins on Sunday.
There are differing opinions on Marte in the industry, as MLB.com has him ranked as the No. 3 international prospect, while Baseball America has him ranked No. 13. Unfortunately for our purposes, almost all of the immediate appeal with Marte is linked to his outstanding defensive chops at shortstop. He is a plus runner, but is not a lock to still be a major threat on the bases when he reaches the big leagues. Some scouts think he will start making harder contact once he gets professional instruction, but many see a bottom-of-the-order glove first shortstop in the mold of Jose Iglesias or Adeiny Hechavarria.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...