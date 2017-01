Miller signed a minor league deal with the Twins on Wednesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The 34-year-old last pitched in the majors in 2014 and has 50 career MLB outings. He did not allow an earned run in 26 outings for an independent league team last year and was sitting 93-95 mph with his fastball. Look for him to serve as organizational depth at Triple-A.