Twins' Joe Mauer: Batting leadoff Wednesday

Mauer will bat leadoff during Wednesday's contest against San Diego, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.

Mauer gets an opportunity to hit at the top of the order with Brian Dozier retreating to the bench for a day off. Since the All-Star break, Mauer is hitting .227/.397/.273 with six RBI and four runs.

