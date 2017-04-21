Twins' Joe Mauer: Collects first extra-base hit of campaign

Mauer went 1-for-4 with a double and a run during Thursday's loss to Cleveland.

Mauer left Thursday's game with a disastrous .218/.259/.236 slash line, six runs and six RBI. Those numbers don't move the fantasy needle in many settings, and considering his lack of power upside and annual decline over the past three years, there isn't a lot to be excited about here.

