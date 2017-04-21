Twins' Joe Mauer: Collects first extra-base hit of campaign
Mauer went 1-for-4 with a double and a run during Thursday's loss to Cleveland.
Mauer left Thursday's game with a disastrous .218/.259/.236 slash line, six runs and six RBI. Those numbers don't move the fantasy needle in many settings, and considering his lack of power upside and annual decline over the past three years, there isn't a lot to be excited about here.
More News
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...