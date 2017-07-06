Twins' Joe Mauer: Day-to-day with back spasms
Mauer is being listed as day-to-day with back spasms, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
This explains why Mauer wasn't available for Wednesday's game against the Angels. He's hoping it won't keep him sidelined too long, but the Twins could play it safe with the veteran with the All-Star break approaching.
