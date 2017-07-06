Twins' Joe Mauer: Held out Thursday
Mauer (back) remains out of the lineup Thursday against the Orioles, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
This marks the second consecutive day Mauer will miss due to a out of back spasms. No word on the severity of the ailment has been disclosed, although it wouldn't be too surprising to see the Twins play things safely given how close the All Star break is. To fill in for his absence, Miguel Sano will slide over and play first base while Eduardo Escobar mans the hot corner.
