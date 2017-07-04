Twins' Joe Mauer: Homers from leadoff spot

Mauer went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored during Monday's win over the Angels.

The 34-year-old veteran is having a bit of a rebound campaign in 2017 with a .287/.360/.404 slash line, five homers, 33 RBI and 37 runs. His .764 OPS is also his highest mark since posting an .880 in 2013. Still, Mauer's lack of power limits his fantasy upside, and he projects to remain a low-end asset in the majority of settings.