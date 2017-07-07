Twins' Joe Mauer: Lands on disabled list

Mauer (back) was placed on the 10-day DL on Friday, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.

Mauer had been dealing with back spasms during the past couple of days and the issue is serious enough that the team decided to place him on the disabled list. Since he will be placed on the DL retroactive to Wednesday, he could wind up only missing one game following the All-Star break, before becoming eligible to return on June 15. In his place, the team could choose to call up Kennys Vargas to get time at first, or give Miguel Sano most of the work there while Eduardo Escobar takes over at the hot corner.