Twins' Joe Mauer: Out of lineup Wednesday
Mauer is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Angels, Zone Coverage's Brandon Warne reports.
Following a couple solid games at the plate during the first two games of this series (3-for-8 with one home run and 3 RBI), Mauer will receive a standard day of rest for Wednesday's series finale. In his place, Miguel Sano is sliding over to cover first while Eduardo Escobar mans third.
