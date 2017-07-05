Twins' Joe Mauer: Out of lineup Wednesday

Mauer is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Angels, Zone Coverage's Brandon Warne reports.

Following a couple solid games at the plate during the first two games of this series (3-for-8 with one home run and 3 RBI), Mauer will receive a standard day of rest for Wednesday's series finale. In his place, Miguel Sano is sliding over to cover first while Eduardo Escobar mans third.

