Twins' Joe Mauer: Out of Saturday's lineup

Mauer is out of Saturday's lineup against the Tigers, the Star Tribune's LaVelle Neal reports.

He is hitting .207/.258/.224 with a 4:4 K:BB over 58 at-bats this season. Miguel Sano draws the start at first base and will hit third.

