Twins' Joe Mauer: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Mauer is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Rangers, the Star Tribune's LaVelle E. Neal III reports.
The Rangers are starting southpaw Cole Hamels, so the Twins will go with as many right-handed and switch-hitters as possible. Kennys Vargas gets the start at first base and will hit fifth.
