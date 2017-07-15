Twins' Joe Mauer: Returns from disabled list Saturday

Mauer (back) was reinstated from the DL on Saturday, and will return to the lineup against the Astros.

Mauer took batting practice with the team prior to Friday's series opener, and was able to come back to the team the day he was eligible to return. The 34-year-old is ready to add to his solid 2017 campaign after missing just six contests, as he's hit .286/.360/.402 with five home runs and 34 RBI this season.