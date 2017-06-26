Twins' Joe Mauer: Sitting out Monday
Mauer is not in the lineup for Monday's series opener against the Red Sox, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The lefty is 8-for-38 in his career against Boston starter Chris Sale, so manager Paul Molitor will defer to Kennys Vargas at first base. Mauer is currently riding a five-game hitting streak and hit .444 with three walks last week.
