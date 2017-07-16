Play

Twins' Joe Mauer: Sitting out Sunday

Mauer is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Mauer returned Saturday from a back injury that had previously relegated him to the disabled list, producing one hit and striking out three times in five at-bats. It's expected that Mauer will resume his usual full-time duties at first base during the upcoming week, but he'll be rested for the Sunday matinee with Kennys Vargas (foot) entering the lineup.

