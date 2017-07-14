Play

Twins' Joe Mauer: Slated to take batting practice

Mauer (back) will take batting practice Friday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Friday's BP session will mark Mauer's first since he landed on the DL. Manager Paul Molitor suggested Mauer will bypass a rehab assignment and return when first eligible Saturday if all goes well. Kennys Vargas has been seeing most of the work at first base in Mauer's absence.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast