Twins' Joe Mauer: Status remains unclear

Manager Paul Molitor said that Mauer (back) was unavailable off the bench Thursday but added that the team is not yet ready to place him on the disabled list, Chad Graff of The Pioneer Press reports.

The veteran has sat out each of the last two games due to a back issue, but the Twins will wait a bit longer to see if Mauer will need a stint on the disabled list. If Mauer's back does not improve by the weekend and he does go on the disabled list, the club can backdate him up to three days. Miguel Sano got the start at first in Mauer's place Thursday, but Chris Gimenez and Max Kepler are also emergency options at that spot if Mauer remains out.