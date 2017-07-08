Twins' Jorge Polanco: Out of lineup Saturday
Polanco is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Orioles, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Polanco has been ice cold at the plate recently, hitting just .107/.167/.179 over his last seven games, so he heads to the bench for the second time in the last five contests. Ehire Adrianza will take over at shortstop and bat seventh against probable Baltimore starter Wade Miley.
