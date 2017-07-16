Polanco is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Polanco has recorded just one hit in his last 22 at-bats, sinking his batting average to .222 for the season. He'll give way to Ehire Adrianza at shortstop Sunday and could begin losing out on at-bats to Eduardo Escobar or Adrianza on a more permanent basis if he fails to turn things around in the near future.