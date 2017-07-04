Polanco is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Angels, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Polanco has mustered only three hits over his last five games, so he'll get a day off the bench to unwind. Ehire Adrianza (abdomen), who was activated from the 10-day disabled list following Monday's game, will fill in for Polanco at shortstop.

