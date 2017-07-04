Twins' Jorge Polanco: Takes seat Tuesday
Polanco is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Angels, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Polanco has mustered only three hits over his last five games, so he'll get a day off the bench to unwind. Ehire Adrianza (abdomen), who was activated from the 10-day disabled list following Monday's game, will fill in for Polanco at shortstop.
