Berrios (8-2) allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings and came away with a no-decision Saturday against the Royals.

Berrios blew a 5-1 lead and has now had poor outings in back-to-back starts, raising his ERA from 2.67 to 3.44. He'll try to alleviate the worries of his fantasy owners by turning things around in his next start Thursday against the Orioles.