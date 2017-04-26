Twins' Jose Berrios: Another strong Triple-A outing
Berrios gave up one run over six innings with three strikeouts but got a no-decision Tuesday for Triple-A Rochester. He's 1-0 with a 1.44 ERA and 28:6 K:BB ratio in 25 innings.
Berrios is likely the leading candidate to be called up when the Twins next need a fifth starter on May 6. He has little left to prove at Triple-A after a 2.51 ERA and 10.1 K/9 at Rochester last season.
