Berrios gave up one run over six innings with three strikeouts but got a no-decision Tuesday for Triple-A Rochester. He's 1-0 with a 1.44 ERA and 28:6 K:BB ratio in 25 innings.

Berrios is likely the leading candidate to be called up when the Twins next need a fifth starter on May 6. He has little left to prove at Triple-A after a 2.51 ERA and 10.1 K/9 at Rochester last season.