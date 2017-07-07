Twins' Jose Berrios: Captures eighth win despite allowing four runs
Berrios (8-2) allowed four earned runs over 6.0 innings Thursday against the Orioles but still managed to notch his eighth win of the season. He struck out four batters while issuing no walks over 101 pitches.
Although Berrios wasn't at his sharpest Thursday, he was still effective in limiting damage. Got into a bases loaded jam in the third inning before inducing a groundout from Mark Trumbo to escape without giving up a run in the frame. This was an encouraging start for Berrios entering the break after being tagged for five earned runs on three home runs in his last outing against Kansas City. He figures to make his first start out of the break in the Twins' opening series against the Astros on the road.
