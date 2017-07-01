Berrios (8-2) allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings to earn the win Saturday against the Royals.

Berrios blew a 5-1 lead, but the offense scored a run after he left the contest to give him a win despite his rough outing. He's now had poor outings in back-to-back starts, raising his ERA from 2.67 to 3.44, and he'll try to alleviate the worries of his fantasy owners by turning things around in his next start Thursday against the Orioles.