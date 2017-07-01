Twins' Jose Berrios: Collects win despite allowing five runs Saturday
Berrios (8-2) allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings to earn the win Saturday against the Royals.
Berrios blew a 5-1 lead, but the offense scored a run after he left the contest to give him a win despite his rough outing. He's now had poor outings in back-to-back starts, raising his ERA from 2.67 to 3.44, and he'll try to alleviate the worries of his fantasy owners by turning things around in his next start Thursday against the Orioles.
More News
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Takes second loss•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Goes eight again for seventh win•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Completes eight innings in win•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Earns fifth win against Giants•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Rebounds with strong start Sunday•
-
Twins' Jose Berrios: Struggles with control in loss to Houston•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...