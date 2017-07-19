Berrios (9-3) tallied his ninth victory of the season Wednesday, allowing just one run on six hits and a pair of walks in 6.2 innings pitched. He also struck out five.

The young starter had a relatively stress-free outing, although he did load the bases in the second inning due to a pair of walks. He also beaned a couple Yankees, but beyond that he pounded the zone, finding the strike zone with 65 of his 108 pitches. After struggling in his past few starts, Berrios' ERA now sits at a solid 3.50 mark and he's nearly striking out one batter per inning on the season. He'll look to maintain this strong showing in his upcoming start Monday against the white-hot Dodgers.