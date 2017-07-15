Berrios gave up seven runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks with one strikeout over 1.2 innings in Friday's loss to Houston.

Berrios wasn't helped by his defense as shortstop Jorge Polanco made an error in the second inning that may have been a double play. His outing continues his troubles from his final three starts before the All-Star break. He has a 6.63 ERA over his last four starts with a troubling 2.4 HR/9 and 3.3 BB/9.