Berrios (7-2) allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven batters through 6.1 innings during Monday's loss to Boston.

Berrios held the Red Sox to two runs through six frames, but then he was charged with two more after recording just a single out and being pulled in the seventh inning. The Twins were up against Chris Sale, so Berrios holding them in the game into the seventh shouldn't be underappreciated. The sophomore righty takes an impressive 2.98 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 9.0 K/9 into his next start against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.