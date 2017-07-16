Twins' Justin Haley: Could receive consideration for starting role
Twins manager Paul Molitor said that Haley (shoulder) could be considered for a rotation spot once he's activated from the 10-day disabled list, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Haley tossed five scoreless innings in his most recent rehab outing with Triple-A Rochester, adding credence to the notion that the Twins want the rookie to build up his arm for a potential starting role in the second half. Since the Twins are still vying for a playoff spot and Haley, a Rule 5 pick, lacks prior starting experience in the big leagues, it seems more likely the organization will try its luck with more battled-tested veterans like Bartolo Colon or Dillon Gee before giving the 26-year-old a trial in the rotation. Haley could still offer value to the Twins as a long man out of the bullpen.
