Haley gave up one run over the final 3.1 innings in Thursday's win over Detroit to earn his first career save. He had six strikeouts and no walks.

Haley, a Rule 5 pick, has become Minnesota's long reliever. He earned a save through the rare rule of a pitcher working the final three innings of a win. His eight strikeouts in eight innings so far this season are an encouraging sign.

