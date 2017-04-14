Twins' Justin Haley: Earns rare save in Thursday's win
Haley gave up one run over the final 3.1 innings in Thursday's win over Detroit to earn his first career save. He had six strikeouts and no walks.
Haley, a Rule 5 pick, has become Minnesota's long reliever. He earned a save through the rare rule of a pitcher working the final three innings of a win. His eight strikeouts in eight innings so far this season are an encouraging sign.
