Twins' Justin Haley: Lands on DL with biceps injury
Haley was placed on the 10-day DL following Saturday's game with biceps tendinitis, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Haley has fared reasonably well so far this season while working mostly in mop-up duty, allowing six runs on 13 hits with 11 strikeouts against three walks in 13 innings. He will need some down time to rest the biceps injury, although it's not entirely clear if he will need more than the minimum 10 days. The Twins did not immediately announce a corresponding move.
