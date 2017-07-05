Twins' Justin Haley: Rehab assignment moving to Triple-A on Tuesday
Haley (shoulder) is scheduled to move his minor-league rehab assignment to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Haley tossed three scoreless innings between the Florida State League and the Gulf Coast League over the past week, clearing the way for him to move up the ladder. The 26-year-old has been sidelined for more than a month, but appears to be getting close to rejoining the Twins.
More News
-
Twins' Justin Haley: Set for live BP on Friday•
-
Twins' Justin Haley: Tosses another bullpen session Friday•
-
Twins' Justin Haley: Gets through long toss Tuesday•
-
Twins' Justin Haley: Resumes throwing program•
-
Twins' Justin Haley: Receives cortisone shot•
-
Twins' Justin Haley: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...