Haley (shoulder) is scheduled to move his minor-league rehab assignment to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Haley tossed three scoreless innings between the Florida State League and the Gulf Coast League over the past week, clearing the way for him to move up the ladder. The 26-year-old has been sidelined for more than a month, but appears to be getting close to rejoining the Twins.