Twins' Justin Haley: Scheduled for another rehab start Sunday
Haley (shoulder) is scheduled to start a rehab game with Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.
Haley has been on the disabled list with right shoulder soreness since May 28 but has recently been able to begin competing in minor-league rehab action. It appears that he's on track to return from the disabled list following the major-league All-Star break.
