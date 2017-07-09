Haley (shoulder) is scheduled to start a rehab game with Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.

Haley has been on the disabled list with right shoulder soreness since May 28 but has recently been able to begin competing in minor-league rehab action. It appears that he's on track to return from the disabled list following the major-league All-Star break.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast