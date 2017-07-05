Haley (shoulder) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Haley tossed three scoreless innings between the Florida State League and the Gulf Coast League over the past week, clearing the way for him to head out on a rehab stint. The 26-year-old has been sidelined for more than a month, so he'll likely need to make multiple appearances before he's ready to rejoin the Twins.