Haley (shoulder) is set to make another rehab start with Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

Haley continues to work his way back from right shoulder soreness, and will head to the mound for his third rehab outing during Friday's game. The right-hander looked solid during his latest appearance this past Sunday, going four innings while only giving up one earned run. This could mark his last outing at the minor-league level before returning to Minnesota if all goes well.