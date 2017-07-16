Twins' Kennys Vargas: Goes deep in loss

Vargas went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's loss to the Astros.

Vargas opened the scoring in the second inning with his eighth long ball of the season, but Houston promptly tied the game in the bottom of the frame and ended up pulling away for good by the end of the fourth. The first baseman's .247/.290/.437 line is right in line with his career output of .250/.305/.431.