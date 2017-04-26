Twins' Kennys Vargas: Hits first homer Tuesday
Vargas went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Rangers.
The homer was his first in three games since being recalled from Triple-A. Vargas has another 10 days or so to prove he belongs in the majors until the Twins need to make a roster move to add a fifth starter, but so far the 26-year-old is doing exactly that, slashing .333/.455/.667.
