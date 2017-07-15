Twins' Kennys Vargas: Leaves with foot injury
Vargas was removed from Friday's game early with a foot contusion, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
As it's just a bruise, it would be surprising if this injury kept Vargas on the shelf for long. Consider him day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Recalled, starting Friday•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Optioned to Rochester•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Launches three-run shot Tuesday•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Picks up sixth start in eight games•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Has four hits in blowout win•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Hits sixth home run Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...