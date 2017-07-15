Play

Twins' Kennys Vargas: Leaves with foot injury

Vargas was removed from Friday's game early with a foot contusion, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

As it's just a bruise, it would be surprising if this injury kept Vargas on the shelf for long. Consider him day-to-day for now.

