Twins' Kennys Vargas: Optioned to Rochester
Vargas was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after Monday's game, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Vargas needed just 161 plate appearances to hit seven home runs, but Vargas wasn't providing anything besides the power. Thanks in large part to a 7:45 BB:K, Vargas owned a brutal .230 average and .267 OBP. With Ehire Adrianza ready to come off the disabled list, Varags and his limited skillset became expendable.
