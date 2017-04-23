Twins' Kennys Vargas: Recalled from Triple-A Rochester
Vargas was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Rochester, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
The Twins won't need a fifth starter until May 6, so the team optioned Adalberto Mejia to Triple-A to open up a spot on the active roster for Vargas. Look for the slugger to serve as a power bat off the bench, as Robbie Grossman has performed well enough to hold on to an everyday gig at designated hitter.
