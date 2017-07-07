Twins' Kennys Vargas: Recalled, starting Friday
Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Rochester and is starting Friday against the Orioles.
Just days after he was sent packing, Vargas has returned, replacing Joe Mauer (back) on the active roster. He will man first base and bat fifth Friday against right-hander Kevin Gausman, but it's uncertain how much time Vargas will see in the immediate future. Miguel Sano has made a couple starts at first base recently, which has allowed the team to fit both Eduardo Escobar and Jorge Polanco into the lineup.
More News
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Optioned to Rochester•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Launches three-run shot Tuesday•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Picks up sixth start in eight games•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Has four hits in blowout win•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Hits sixth home run Saturday•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Recalled from Rochester•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...