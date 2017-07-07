Twins' Kennys Vargas: Recalled, starting Friday

Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Rochester and is starting Friday against the Orioles.

Just days after he was sent packing, Vargas has returned, replacing Joe Mauer (back) on the active roster. He will man first base and bat fifth Friday against right-hander Kevin Gausman, but it's uncertain how much time Vargas will see in the immediate future. Miguel Sano has made a couple starts at first base recently, which has allowed the team to fit both Eduardo Escobar and Jorge Polanco into the lineup.