Twins' Kohl Stewart: Returns from knee injury
Stewart threw six scoreless innings with two strikeouts and one walk Thursday for Double-A Chattanooga. He had missed a month with a knee injury
Stewart has not been impressive in Double-A with just a 4.8 K/9, 6.9 BB/9 and 4.50 ERA. His knee injury may have been a factor, but he wasn't impressive at Double-A last year either with just a 4.6 K/9.
