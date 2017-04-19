Twins' Kohl Stewart: Struggling in April
Stewart has a 5.11 ERA and 5:12 K:BB ratio in 12.1 innings in three starts for Double-A Charlotte.
Stewart has struggled with control as he's also thrown five wild pitches, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He still has time to turn around his season, but it's not the start to the season he needed as his prospect star has already been fading.
