Twins' Kyle Gibson: Allows season-high seven earned runs

Gibson (5-7) allowed seven runs on nine hits with two walks and one strikeout over four innings in Sunday's loss to Baltimore.

Gibson still hasn't pitched seven innings in a game this season while allowing three or more earned runs in 11 of 16 starts. The high-powered Astros lineup should have a field day against him next Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast