Twins' Kyle Gibson: Allows season-high seven earned runs
Gibson (5-7) allowed seven runs on nine hits with two walks and one strikeout over four innings in Sunday's loss to Baltimore.
Gibson still hasn't pitched seven innings in a game this season while allowing three or more earned runs in 11 of 16 starts. The high-powered Astros lineup should have a field day against him next Sunday at Minute Maid Park.
