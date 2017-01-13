Twins' Kyle Gibson: Avoids arbitration
Gibson agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million contract with the Twins on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
A lack of alternatives in the Twins' organization is perhaps the best thing working in Gibson's favor entering 2017. He seems secure in the rotation (at least to start the year) despite posting a 5.07 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 147.1 innings last season. Gibson was done in largely by walks (3.4 BB/9) and home runs (1.22 HR/9).
