Twins' Kyle Gibson: Earns fifth win Tuesday
Gibson gave up two runs with four strikeouts and two walks over 6.2 innings to improve to 5-6 in Tuesday's win over the Angels.
Gibson threw a season high in innings pitched. He needed a strong outing after posting a 5.24 ERA and 11:8 K:BB in 22.1 innings over his previous four starts. After notching an 8.20 ERA in his first six starts, which got him briefly sent to the minors, Gibson has put up a 4.59 ERA over his last nine outings. However, he's still walking too many batters (4.1 BB/9) and is too inconsistent for fantasy purposes in most formats.
