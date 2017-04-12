Gibson (0-1) allowed five runs on four hits and a walk and struck out just a single batter during Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Detroit.

Gibson also struggled in his first outing of the season, so considering he entered the campaign with a career 4.59 ERA and 1.41 WHIP, it appears it will be more of the same from the 29-year-old righty in 2017. It's also difficult to rely on a pitcher that doesn't move the needle in the strikeouts column, as Gibson entered Wednesday's outing with an underwhelming 15.7 career strikeout percentage.