Twins' Kyle Gibson: Lasts just four innings against Tigers
Gibson (0-1) allowed five runs on four hits and a walk and struck out just a single batter during Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Detroit.
Gibson also struggled in his first outing of the season, so considering he entered the campaign with a career 4.59 ERA and 1.41 WHIP, it appears it will be more of the same from the 29-year-old righty in 2017. It's also difficult to rely on a pitcher that doesn't move the needle in the strikeouts column, as Gibson entered Wednesday's outing with an underwhelming 15.7 career strikeout percentage.
More News
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Serves up two homers Thursday•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Continues strong spring•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Having strong spring•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Changing delivery to keep arm healthy•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Avoids arbitration•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Eight strikeouts in final start of season•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...